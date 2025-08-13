/'Pakistan acting as intermediary between US-Iran negotiations', confirms Witkoff

Steve Witkoff, serving as a special envoy under president Donald Trump, revealed that the United States has been engaging Iran through indirect diplomatic efforts, with Pakistan acting as a mediator. During a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Witkoff said that a 15-point proposal outlining a potential peace framework has been delivered through Pakistan’s government. He noted that the plan is intended to guide negotiations toward a resolution.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, also acknowledged his country’s role in facilitating communication between the two sides. In a social media post, he said the proposal is currently “being deliberated upon by Iran.” Witkoff described the early exchanges around the framework as encouraging, mentioning “strong and positive messaging and talks,” but avoided discussing the details due to the sensitive nature of the negotiations.

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According to senior officials from the Trump administration, efforts are underway, led in part by Vice President JD Vance, to organize a meeting in Pakistan this weekend. The goal of the talks would be to explore options for de-escalation and a potential resolution to the conflict involving Iran. Reflecting on earlier negotiations prior to the conflict, Witkoff indicated that disagreements over Iran’s nuclear program were a major obstacle. He said Iranian representatives maintained a firm stance on uranium enrichment.

“Throughout our meetings with the Iranians, we heard the following from them: ‘the Iranians have the inalienable right to enrich.’ Then we heard they possessed enough 60% enriched material, 460 kilograms, to make 11 atomic bombs,” Witkoff said during a Cabinet meeting at the White House. He further added, “These are incontrovertible signs, among many other signs, that their regime had not given the negotiating team authority to make a deal required by you.”