/Trump reveals Iran’s 'present' was 10 oil tankers crossing through Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump has revealed that the mysterious ‘present’ he recently said Iran offered during negotiations was the safe passage of 10 oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. Earlier in the week, Trump had described the gesture only in vague terms, emphasizing its importance without disclosing specifics. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, he hinted that the move played a meaningful role in ongoing diplomatic discussions. “It was a very big present, worth a tremendous amount of money, and I’m not going to tell you what the present is, but it was a very significant prize,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday.

He later clarified that the gesture involved Iranian officials allowing multiple oil tankers to pass through the strait as a signal of cooperation. According to Trump, the initial agreement covered eight vessels, with two more added afterward.

“They said, ‘To show you the fact that we’re real and solid and we’re there, we’re going to let you have eight boats of oil, eight boats, eight big boats of oil,’” Trump said.

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Trump noted that the tankers reportedly traveled under Pakistani flags and completed their journey successfully, calling the move evidence that negotiations were being conducted in good faith. He added that the additional ships were sent as a form of apology from the Iranian side. The development comes amid heightened tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor through which a significant portion of the world’s oil supply flows. Any disruption in this region can have far-reaching consequences for global energy markets.

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Trump said the episode demonstrated that the United States was “dealing with the right people” in ongoing talks. He also addressed broader strategic questions, including whether Iran should be allowed to impose transit fees on ships passing through the strait, suggesting such actions were already occurring to some extent. In a separate exchange, Trump raised the possibility of more assertive measures regarding Iran’s oil resources, though he stopped short of providing details. “I mean, I wouldn’t talk about it, but it’s an option,” he said when asked whether taking control of Iran’s oil supply was under consideration.

Drawing a comparison to US involvement in Venezuela, Trump claimed that similar arrangements had proven financially beneficial for the United States, describing them as a form of joint cooperation. He also sought to minimize concerns about the impact of tensions in the Strait of Hormuz on the US, arguing that domestic oil production would insulate the country from major disruptions.

Overall, Trump framed the tanker passage as both a symbolic and practical step forward, suggesting it reflected genuine intent from Iranian negotiators and a potential opening for further diplomatic progress.