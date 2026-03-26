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IRGC says children as young as 12 can join war support roles: Report

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Mar 26, 2026, 21:37 IST | Updated: Mar 26, 2026, 21:37 IST
IRGC says children as young as 12 can join war support roles: Report

IRGC says children as young as 12 can join war support roles: Report Photograph: (Iran International)

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As per reports, Iran lowers war support age to 12 amid rising youth volunteers, sparking concerns over child involvement and international law violations

An official from Iran’s Revolutionary Guards has said the minimum age for involvement in war-related support roles has been reduced to 12, according to remarks broadcast on state media. Rahim Nadali, a cultural official with the Guards in Tehran, stated that a program called “For Iran” is recruiting participants for duties such as patrols, checkpoints, and logistical support.

He explained that the decision followed a surge in younger volunteers. “Given that the age of those coming forward has dropped and they are asking to take part, we lowered the minimum age to 12,” he was quoted as saying, noting that children aged 12 and 13 can now participate if they choose. The remarks were aired as part of state coverage highlighting the country’s wartime mobilization efforts. The move has raised concerns, as it appears to conflict with Iran’s obligations under international agreements like the Convention on the Rights of the Child, which restricts the involvement of minors in military activities.

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Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

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Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

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