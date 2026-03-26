/IRGC says children as young as 12 can join war support roles: Report

An official from Iran’s Revolutionary Guards has said the minimum age for involvement in war-related support roles has been reduced to 12, according to remarks broadcast on state media. Rahim Nadali, a cultural official with the Guards in Tehran, stated that a program called “For Iran” is recruiting participants for duties such as patrols, checkpoints, and logistical support.

He explained that the decision followed a surge in younger volunteers. “Given that the age of those coming forward has dropped and they are asking to take part, we lowered the minimum age to 12,” he was quoted as saying, noting that children aged 12 and 13 can now participate if they choose. The remarks were aired as part of state coverage highlighting the country’s wartime mobilization efforts. The move has raised concerns, as it appears to conflict with Iran’s obligations under international agreements like the Convention on the Rights of the Child, which restricts the involvement of minors in military activities.

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Legacy of young wartime icon: Mohammad Hossein Fahmideh

Mohammad Hossein Fahmideh is widely known in Iran as a symbol of youthful sacrifice during the Iran-Iraq War. At an age of just 13, he reportedly carried out a self-sacrificial act against an Iraqi tank, and has since been commemorated in Iranian state narratives as a national hero.