/'Iran is begging to make a deal, not sure we are willing', claims Trump

Trump during a cabinet meeting on Thursday (March 26) cast doubt on the chances of reaching a peace agreement with Iran, saying the responsibility lies with Iranian leadership to convince him to stop the war. “They are begging to work out a deal,” Trump said. “I don’t know if we’ll be able to do that. I don’t know if we’re willing to do that.” Trump rejected reports suggesting he is pushing for a diplomatic resolution, instead claiming that Iran is seeking renewed negotiations. “They now have a chance to make a deal, but that’s up to them,” Trump said. “We’ll see if we can make the right deal.” While calling Iranian leaders “great negotiators,” he also criticized the country’s military strength, describing it as having “lousy fighters.”

Trump emphasised that it is Iran’s responsibility to end the conflict. “We’ll see if they want to do it,” he said. “In the meantime, we’ll just keep blowing them away unimpeded.” He also urged Iran to permanently give up its nuclear ambitions, warning that military action would continue otherwise. “But they now have the chance, that is, Iran, to permanently abandon their nuclear ambitions and to chart a new path forward,” Trump said during a Cabinet meeting at the White House. “We’ll see if they want to do it. If they don’t, we’re their worst nightmare. In the meantime, we’ll just keep blowing them away, unimpeded, unstopped.”

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Earlier in the day, Trump expressed frustration with Iran, warning that time is running out for a deal and again placing the burden on Tehran to negotiate. He also downplayed the economic impact of the conflict, including rising gas prices and stock market concerns, saying the effects have been less severe than expected. “Frankly, I thought the oil prices would go up more, and I thought the stock market would go down more. Hasn’t been nearly as severe as I thought,” Trump said.

“I think they have confidence in maybe the American president and maybe the people sitting around this table.”

According to AAA, the national average price for regular gasoline is nearing $4 per gallon, currently at $3.981, an increase of $1 over the past month, raising concerns ahead of upcoming midterm elections. Trump acknowledged oil prices could “maybe go up a little bit more,” but predicted they would eventually decline.

He also claimed that since the conflict began on 28 February, US forces have significantly degraded Iran’s military capabilities, saying operations have occurred “at a level that few people have ever seen before.” Trump asserted that the US has destroyed Iran’s navy and air force “completely,” and eliminated “close to 90%” of its missile launchers, along with “probably more than 90%” of its missiles.