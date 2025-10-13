Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Trump declares 'war is over in Gaza' ahead of peace summit in Egypt

Trump declares 'war is over in Gaza' ahead of peace summit in Egypt

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Oct 13, 2025, 06:19 IST | Updated: Oct 13, 2025, 06:19 IST
Trump declares 'war is over in Gaza' ahead of peace summit in Egypt

US President Donald Trump, BG: Gaza Photograph: (WION Web Desk)

Story highlights

Trump declares ‘war is over in Gaza’ as he departs for peace mission to Israel, Egypt. He says both sides gave “verbal guarantees” to uphold the ceasefire and that “they won’t want to disappoint me.” Read full story.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Oct 12) declared that the "war is over in Gaza" as he departed for a high-stakes peace mission to Israel and Egypt, calling the trip a "very special visit." Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump brushed off doubts about the ceasefire and hostage-release deal between Israel and Hamas. "The war is over. Okay? You understand that?" he insisted when asked if he was confident the conflict had ended. When pressed on whether the truce would hold, he added, "I think it's going to hold. I think people are tired of it. It's been centuries."

Also read | Hamas to begin releasing Israeli hostages Monday ahead of Trump's Egypt peace summit

Trump says Israel-Hamas aren't "going to want to disappoint" him

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"Everybody’s very excited about this moment in time. This is a very special event," Trump told reporters earlier as he boarded his plane at Joint Base Andrews near Washington, accompanied by top US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

Trump said he had "verbal guarantees" from both Israel and Hamas to honour the first phase of the deal. "I don’t think they’re going to want to disappoint me," he added.

Also read | In Pics: After almost two years of war, aid finally flows into Gaza

Trending Stories

Trump's Middle East schedule

According to an AFP report, Trump, on his Middle East trip, would first visit Israel to meet the families of hostages seized by Hamas in its October 7, 2023, cross-border assault, before addressing the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem. He will then travel to Egypt to co-host a summit of more than 20 world leaders with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Sharm el-Sheikh.

The summit is expected to finalise Trump’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza, which was announced in late September and led to the current ceasefire. He also revealed plans to eventually visit Gaza, saying, "I’d like to put my feet on it at least," while noting that a new governing body for the enclave would be formed “very quickly.”

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Share on twitter

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist with over four years of experience, currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at WION. She writes on a variety of topics, including US and Indian p...Read More

Trending Topics