/Trump declares 'war is over in Gaza' ahead of peace summit in Egypt

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Oct 12) declared that the "war is over in Gaza" as he departed for a high-stakes peace mission to Israel and Egypt, calling the trip a "very special visit." Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump brushed off doubts about the ceasefire and hostage-release deal between Israel and Hamas. "The war is over. Okay? You understand that?" he insisted when asked if he was confident the conflict had ended. When pressed on whether the truce would hold, he added, "I think it's going to hold. I think people are tired of it. It's been centuries."

Trump says Israel-Hamas aren't "going to want to disappoint" him

"Everybody’s very excited about this moment in time. This is a very special event," Trump told reporters earlier as he boarded his plane at Joint Base Andrews near Washington, accompanied by top US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

Trump said he had "verbal guarantees" from both Israel and Hamas to honour the first phase of the deal. "I don’t think they’re going to want to disappoint me," he added.

Trump's Middle East schedule

According to an AFP report, Trump, on his Middle East trip, would first visit Israel to meet the families of hostages seized by Hamas in its October 7, 2023, cross-border assault, before addressing the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem. He will then travel to Egypt to co-host a summit of more than 20 world leaders with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Sharm el-Sheikh.