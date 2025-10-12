/Hamas to begin releasing Israeli hostages Monday ahead of Trump's Egypt peace summit

Hamas will begin releasing Israeli hostages held in Gaza on Monday morning, a senior official from the group told AFP. As part of the first phase of the deal, Hamas will free the captives — 20 of whom Israel believes are still alive — in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. “According to the signed agreement, the prisoner exchange is set to begin on Monday morning as agreed,” Hamas official Osama Hamdan said Saturday (Oct 11). The exchange will take place ahead of an international summit chaired by US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Over 20 nations to take part in international peace summit

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Egyptian presidency said more than 20 countries will attend the meeting, aimed at bringing about an end to “the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East, and usher in a new era of regional security and stability.”

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italy’s Giorgia Meloni, Spain’s Pedro Sanchez, and French President Emmanuel Macron have confirmed attendance. However, as per reports, there was no immediate word on whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be present. Hamas said it will not take part directly, saying it had "acted principally through... Qatari and Egyptian mediators".

Also read | Zelensky calls on Trump to broker Russia-Ukraine ceasefire after peace in Gaza

Complex second phase

Despite the breakthrough, talks on the next phase remain uncertain. Hamas officials say the second stage of Trump’s plan — which calls for the group to hand over weapons and step aside from governing Gaza — “contains many complexities.” One Hamas official, speaking to AFP on the condition of anonymity, said disarming was “out of the question.”