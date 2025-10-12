/‘If war can be stopped in one region...’: Zelensky calls on Trump to broker Russia-Ukraine ceasefire after peace in Gaza

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on US President Donald Trump to broker a ceasefire in Ukraine, hailing his success in securing a peace deal in the Middle East, during a phone call on Saturday (Oct 11). He added that if a war can be stopped in one region, then other wars can also be stopped, including the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“I had a call with US President Donald Trump—a very positive and productive one. I congratulated @POTUS on his success and the Middle East deal he was able to secure, which is an outstanding achievement. If a war can be stopped in one region, then surely other wars can be stopped as well—including the Russian war,” Zelensky wrote in a post on X.

The Ukrainian leader further said that he informed the US president about Russian attacks on Kyiv’s energy infrastructure. The two leaders also discussed opportunities to bolster our air defence and strengthen agreements, Zelensky said.

“I informed President Trump about Russia’s attacks on our energy system—and I appreciate his willingness to support us. We discussed opportunities to bolster our air defense, as well as concrete agreements that we are working on to ensure this. There are good options and solid ideas on how to truly strengthen us,” the Ukrainian president said.

Zelensky added that the Russian side needs to be willing to engage in “real diplomacy”, adding that it could be “achieved through strength”.

The talks between the two leaders came a day after Russia launched an attack targeting Ukraine’s energy grid, leading to widespread power outages in parts of Kyiv and nine other regions in the country.

