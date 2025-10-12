/‘Miracles happen when courage meets conviction,’ Trump envoy Steve Witkoff tells rally at Hostages’ Square

US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, addressed Israelis, who gathered at Tel Aviv’s Hostages’ Square on Saturday evening ahead of the scheduled release of hostages by Hamas, and said miracles can happen when courage meets conviction. He was joined by Ivanka Trump, the US president’s daughter, and her husband, Jared Kushner. “When courage meets conviction, miracles can happen,” Witkoff told the audience. “You have carried the weight of hope on your shoulders for the entire world. You’ve prayed, you’ve persevered. And you’ve shown the world that peace is not weakness. It is the highest form of strength. Through heartbreak and fear, you have never let go of the faith.”

“First and foremost I want to honour the people of Israel. Your courage and endurance inspired the world,” Witkoff said.

“We stand here tonight, Jews, Christians, Muslims, and people from every corner of the world, united by one shared prayer, for peace,” he said.

‘We all owe a debt of deep gratitude to President Trump’

When Witkoff remarked how he wished Trump had been able to attend, saying, “I wish the president was here, he would love this,” the crowd erupted into chants of “Thank you, Trump.”

“We all owe a debt of deep gratitude to President Trump,” he said.

Members of the crowd booed when Witkoff mentioned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but the American envoy insisted that the prime minister was instrumental in bringing the deal to fruition. He also thanked the other regional nations that helped make the deal possible.

“Your courage has moved the world,” Wikoff said to families of the hostages.

“To the hostages themselves: you are coming home,” he said, prompting applause and cheers.

Witkoff handed the microphone to Jared Kushner, who said he “couldn’t be prouder to be a friend of Israel”.

He then called for lasting peace in the Middle East, and thanked the crowd for their efforts to bring the hostages home.

Ivanka Trump, in her short address, said, “God bless you all for standing in solidarity together through this dark chapter.”

“The return of each hostage is not only a moment of homecoming but also of triumph of courage and our shared humanity,” she added.

The trio then left the stage as the repeated cheers of “Thank you, Trump” rang out from the crowd.

Earlier, Steve Witkoff waved to the crowds as he entered Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square to address the rally organized by the Hostages Families Forum. Witkoff and Kushner were involved in drawing up the plan to end the war in Gaza.