/‘Will not be involved’: Hamas to skip peace deal signing? Warns Israel against ‘aggression’

As the talks progress and the ceasefire takes effect in Gaza, Hamas said that it would not take part in the formal signing of the Gaza peace deal in Egypt. The Palestinian militant group added that it “acted principally through... Qatari and Egyptian mediators” during the ceasefire talks. A senior Hamas official also stated that it is ready to fight back if Israel resumes war in the territory.

“The matter of the official signing – we will not be involved,” Hamas political bureau member Hossam Badran told AFP in an interview on Saturday (Oct 11).

“We hope that we will not return to (war), but our Palestinian people and the resistance force will undoubtedly confront and use all their capabilities to repel this aggression if this battle is imposed,” he added.

‘Difficulties’ in Gaza peace talks?

While the first phase of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan in Gaza is being implemented, with the ceasefire in effect now, Badran stated that negotiations over phase two of the deal will be complex and difficult.