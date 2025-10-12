LOGIN
In Pics: After almost two years of war, aid finally flows into Gaza

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Oct 12, 2025, 12:25 IST | Updated: Oct 12, 2025, 12:25 IST

Dozens of aid trucks entered Gaza as the Israel-Hamas ceasefire held on Sunday (Oct 12). The US-brokered truce allows free movement of humanitarian aid across Gaza. Pictures here.

Aid trucks make their way into Gaza
1 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Aid trucks make their way into Gaza

Dozens of aid trucks entered Gaza through the Kerem Shalom and Rafah border crossings on Sunday (Oct 12), after Israel reopened them under a ceasefire deal with Hamas that appeared to be holding.

Food, medical supplies, fuel - Needs of Gazans to be met?
2 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Food, medical supplies, fuel - Needs of Gazans to be met?

The truce, brokered by the United States, allows humanitarian aid to move freely between north and south Gaza along two main roads. Hundreds of trucks carrying food, medical supplies, and fuel are expected to enter the enclave each day.

To fix what was broken
3 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

To fix what was broken

Equipment needed to repair damaged infrastructure, such as water lines, sewage systems, and bakeries, will also be permitted.

Israeli forces pulling back
4 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Israeli forces pulling back

Israeli forces have begun pulling back under the first phase of the US-mediated agreement aimed at ending the war that has killed tens of thousands and devastated much of Gaza.

Trump to lead international summit in Egypt
5 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Trump to lead international summit in Egypt

US President Donald Trump will join over 20 world leaders in Egypt on Monday (Oct 13) for an international summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, where discussions are expected to focus on finalising a permanent peace framework.

Hamas to release hostages soon
6 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Hamas to release hostages soon

As part of the ceasefire terms, Hamas is expected to release its remaining Israeli hostages by noon Monday. “According to the signed agreement, the prisoner exchange is set to begin on Monday morning as agreed,” Hamas official Osama Hamdan said.

