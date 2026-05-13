/Trump calls Iran war coverage showing Tehran 'doing well' 'virtual TREASON'

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (May 12) that reporting suggesting Iran is ‘doing well’ militarily in its conflict with the United States amounts to treason. “When the Fake News says that the Iranian enemy is doing well, Militarily, against us, it’s virtual TREASON in that it is such a false, and even preposterous, statement. They are aiding and abetting the enemy! All it does is give Iran false hope when none should exist,” Trump posted on social media during the first leg of his flight to China.

“Only Losers, Ingrates, and Fools are able to make a case against America!” he added.

The comments mark an escalation in Trump’s rhetoric toward the media amid the ongoing conflict with Iran. It is not the first time he has accused critics of treason during the war, though previous remarks were not directed specifically at journalists. CNN has reported that Trump has also pushed the Justice Department to subpoena reporters covering the conflict to identify their sources. According to officials cited by CNN, Trump delivered a handwritten note labeled ‘Treason’ in Sharpie atop printed news articles during a White House meeting with acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.

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‘Israel fearing that Trump will strike a ‘bad deal’ with Iran’

Meanwhile, concerns are growing in Israel about potential US-Iran negotiations. Israeli sources told CNN they fear Trump may strike a deal with Iran that does not fully address key security issues that triggered the conflict. Those concerns include the possibility of an agreement that leaves Iran’s nuclear program partially intact while excluding restrictions on ballistic missiles and support for regional proxy groups.

Early in the conflict, Trump had outlined broader goals including dismantling Iran’s missile program, ending support for regional militias, and eliminating its nuclear capabilities. However, recent negotiations have reportedly focused more narrowly on uranium enrichment and maritime issues such as reopening the Strait of Hormuz. A source familiar with the talks said Israel believes issues like missiles and proxy forces “are probably off the table,” leading Israeli leaders to prioritize Iran’s nuclear program as the most urgent threat.

“There is real concern that Trump will reach a bad deal,” one Israeli official told CNN. Another senior Israeli official said Israel remains on high alert and is closely monitoring negotiations, adding, “We will be happy if there will be no deal, we will be happy if the siege on Hormuz continues, and we will be happy if Iran gets a few more strikes,” while noting that final decisions rest with Trump. Escalation remains possible, the official added, “if the Iranians continue to play and drag negotiations.”