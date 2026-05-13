A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck near Tehran on Tuesday (May 12), according to Iranian state media citing the country’s seismological center. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), the center said. Iran’s state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting reported that the tremor hit the border region between Tehran and Mazandaran provinces. Authorities said there were no immediate reports of casualties or significant material damage following the quake.
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The earthquake’s epicenter was located near the border between Tehran and Mazandaran provinces, approximately 41 kilometers from Tehran and 77 kilometers from Karaj. The tremor was also felt in several nearby areas, including eastern parts of Tehran province and neighbouring cities across the Mazandaran province.
Earthquakes do's and don'ts
- Repair deep plaster cracks in ceilings and foundations. Get expert advice if there are signs of structural defects.
- Anchor overhead lighting fixtures to the ceiling.
- Follow BIS codes relevant to your area for building standards
- Fasten shelves securely to walls.
- Place large or heavy objects on lower shelves.
- Do not move from where you are. However, move away from buildings, trees, streetlights, and utility wires.
- DROP to the ground; take COVER by getting under a sturdy table or other piece of furniture; and HOLD ON until the shaking stops. If there is no a table or desk near you, cover your face and head with your arms and crouch in an inside corner of the building.
- Protect yourself by staying under the lintel of an inner door, in the corner of a room, under a table or even under a bed.
- Stay away from glass, windows, outside doors and walls, and anything that could fall, (such as lighting fixtures or furniture).