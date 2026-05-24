/Trump breaks silence hours after White House shooting, bats for his 'safe and secure 'ballroom plan

US President Donald Trump has broken his silence on Sunday (May 24) after gunshots were fired outside the White House while he was negotiating the Iran deal inside. In a Truth Social post, Trump said that the gunman who opened fire on Secret Service officers outside the White House had a "violent history and possible obsession" with the building. He informed that the gunman is dead without revealing any other details about him. Trump also batted for his new secure ballroom after the incident saying that the the White House Correspondent’ Dinner shooting and this incident outside the White House is important for all future Presidents, “to get, what will be, the most safe and secure space of its kind ever built in Washington.” "Thank you to our great Secret Service and Law Enforcement for the swift and professional action taken this evening against a gunman near the White House, who had a violent history and possible obsession with our Country's most cherished structure," he said in a post on Truth Social.