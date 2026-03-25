'He didn’t want it settled': Trump blames Hegseth again for Iran war

Even as US President Donald Trump sent peace plan to Iran, he said that his secretary of war Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine were two people who were disappointed. The statement by Trump came a day after he appeared to blame Hegseth for starting the war with Iran. After the swearing in of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin at the Oval Office on Tuesday (Mar 24), Trump said that the Pentagon chief and Caine were “the only two people that were quite disappointed" with the fact that Iran war might wrap up soon.

“I think this thing’s going to be settled very soon and they go, ‘Oh, that’s too bad.’ Pete didn’t want it to be settled,” the president said.“They were not interested in settlement. They were interested in just winning this thing," Trump added. Trump also declared victory and slammed media for criticising his administration. “You know, I don’t like to say this, we’ve won this, because this war has been won, the only one that likes to keep it going is the fake news,” the president said. During the same event, Hegseth said that Pentagonis also a part of this negotiations, adding, "We negotiate with bombs.”

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US and changing narratives of the war

The POTUS has provided conflicting statements about the reason and length of the war that he started along with Israel by attacking Iran on Feb 28. Now, he is seen shifting the blame at Hegseth as his approval ratings fall. Speaking at a roundtable on public safety with the Tennessee Safe Task Force in Memphis on Monday (Mar 23), Trump singled out Hegseth as an early advocate of military intervention. “Pete, I think you were the first one to speak up and you said let’s do it because you can’t let them have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said

Since the war began, Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have been the public face of the operation and have also faced heat because of conflicting statements from the White House at different points on various issues ranging from objective of the war to the triggering factor of the pre-emptive attack to regime-change plans.