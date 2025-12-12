/Trump announces ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia, says both leaders agreed to uphold October peace agreement

US President Donald Trump on Friday (Dec 12) said that the Prime Ministers of Thailand and Cambodia agreed to halt fighting after days of deadly border clashes. Trump announced the truce on his social media platform Truth Social, after speaking with both leaders over the phone. Earlier in the day, the Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said that he told the US president that Cambodia is at fault for the recent border clashes, hinting that Bangonk was willing to halt the clashes.

"I had a very good conversation this morning with the Prime Minister of Thailand, Anutin Charnvirakul, and the Prime Minister of Cambodia, Hun Manet, concerning the very unfortunate reawakening of their long-running War. They have agreed to CEASE all shooting effective this evening, and go back to the original Peace Accord made with me, and them, with the help of the Great Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim," Trump said in a post on Truth Social, referring to an agreement reached in October.

"The roadside bomb that originally killed and wounded numerous Thai Soldiers was an accident, but Thailand nevertheless retaliated very strongly. Both Countries are ready for PEACE and continued Trade with the United States of America", he added.

Hailing the Malaysian president for his contribution in brokering the true Trump said, "It is my honour to work with Anutin and Hun in resolving what could have evolved into a major War between two otherwise wonderful and prosperous Countries! I would also like to thank the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim, for his assistance in this very important matter".



Fighting between the two Southeast Asian neighbours this week has killed at least 20 people and displaced nearly half a million on both sides of their disputed border. Trump, who earlier claimed credit for brokering a truce in July that halted a previous flare-up, said he would speak with both leaders to “get that one back on track.”

In July, fighting erupted between Thai and Cambodian troops over five days, with 43 people killed and 300,000 displaced in the worst clashes along the border in a decade. Donald Trump oversaw the signing of a ceasefire agreement between the two nations in Malaysia this October, after the US president previously threatened to withhold trade privileges from the two countries unless they stopped fighting.

The border dispute dates back centuries, originating from maps drawn when Cambodia was under French colonial rule and which Thailand says are inaccurate. A scattering of temples along the border is claimed by both sides.



The ownership of the Preah Vihear Temple and surrounding areas became a major cause of friction between the two countries. Tensions have escalated over territorial claims, especially after the UNESCO designation of the temple in 2008. Periodic clashes, including skirmishes and the death of villagers, have led to diplomatic and military standoffs.