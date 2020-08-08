Trump and Macron discuss plans for immediate aid to Lebanon; US to send aid for three months

After the horrifying blast in Beirut, Lebanon, several countries have come ahead to lend support in every possible manner.

To talk about similar aids, French President Emmanuel Macron and his American counterpart Donald Trump had a phone call to discuss plans of extending immediate help to the ailing city.

The two leaders spoke on the phone on Friday evening and "expressed their deep sadness over the loss of life and devastation in Beirut," , White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.

Trump and Macron also discussed plans of joining other countries in sending the necessary aids to Beirut.

The talk happened after it was observed that while France and other countries offered emergency aid, such as team of doctors and equipment, the US has not offered any sort of aid to the ailing city till now.

The blast, that took place a couple of days ago, has taken more than 154 lives, injured 5,000 and caused immense structural damage.

Had a lengthy discussion this morning with President Macron of France concerning numerous subjects, but in particular the catastrophic event which took place in Beirut, Lebanon... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2020 ×

After the call with the French President, trump also had a call with the Lebanon President who was informed that three large US aircrafts are en route Lebanon with emergency supplies and personnel.

Trump also announced through Twitter that he will be having a conference call with Lebanon President, leaders, French president and their other counterparts from around the world to discuss different ways in which Lebanon can be offered help.

"We will be having a conference call on Sunday with President Macron, leaders of Lebanon, and leaders from various other parts of the world. Everyone wants to help!," he tweeted.

The US Agency for International Development has offered to provide more than $15 million in assistance, including food aid for 50,000 people for three months. The US military will also be sending medical supplies and pharmaceuticals to support up to 60,000 people for the next three months.

Meanwhile, Trump had raised suspicions about the origin of the blast claiming that nobody could be sure if this was an attack or now, at this point. Lebanese President Michel Aoun has promised citizens to look deeper in this matter and hold the guilty people accountable for one of the worst blasts the country has faced in the past few years.