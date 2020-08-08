Ship owner files lawsuit against those responsible for Beirut port explosion

A Lebanese businessman whose cruise ship was destroyed and in the Beirut port explosion has filed a lawsuit against those who will be found responsible for this week's blast.

Orient Queen owner Merhi Abou Merhi on Friday became the first person to sue over the Tuesday explosion that killed at least 154 people, wounded more than 5,000 and damaged wide parts of the Lebanese capital.

Two Orient Queen employees, a Syrian and an Ethiopian, were killed and seven others were wounded in the blast.

Lebanon's state news agency says the chief of the customs department has been questioned by a judge over this week's deadly blast in Beirut, after which the judge placed him under arrest.

Sixteen other port officials and staffers are also under arrest.

Daher has said he and his predecessor sent six letters, the last of which was in 2017, to a judge, warning repeatedly that the huge stockpile of ammonium nitrate stored in the port was a danger. They had asked judicial officials for a ruling on a way to remove it.

