Trump administration to alter visa guidelines in a bid to curb 'birth tourism'

The US State department will change visa guidelines regarding ''birth tourism'', whereby foreign nationals give birth in the country to gain American citizenship.

The new rule will aim at cracking down ''birth tourism'' and curbing the increment in birth tourists flocking to the country.

The rule will be applied ''shortly''.

This change is intended to address the national security and law enforcement risks associated with birth tourism, including criminal activity associated with the birth tourism industry.

According to an official of the State Department, ''foreigners take advantage of the protection of citizenship stated in the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution which provides birthright citizenship to babies born in the country''.



Image credit: Reuters



The new regulation will change the requirements for visitor visas (B visas).

It will give State Department officials the authority to decline the requests of foreigners for short-term tourism and business visas if they think that it is being utilized to attain automatic citizenship.

Interestingly, a Hong Kong airliner had asked a woman to take a pregnancy test to prove that she was not pregnant before she boarded the flight. The flight was bound to Saipan, a US Pacific island.

The airline had stated that it did so to prevent the violation of US immigration laws.

In July, a resolution was passed in the US House of Representatives to keep a check on those trying to capitalize on the birthright citizenship

