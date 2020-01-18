'Howdy Trump'? US President to visit Ahmedabad, Delhi in February

After the ''Howdy, Modi!'' event in Houston in September last year, a grand reception is now being planned for United States President Donald Trump for his possible visit to India next month.

According to reports, the event dubbed as ''Kem chho, Mr President'' will be held in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

The event is slated to take place during one of the three days stipulated for Trump's visit.

Trump will most likely attend the event in Ahmedabad after visiting New Delhi, the Indian capital.

Meanwhile, Americans of Gujarati origin are likely to join the ''Howdy Trump'' show.

The sheer number of Indian-origin voters in the US, especially Gujaratis is politically significant.



Image: US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold a meeting at UN Headquarters in New York, September 24, 2019, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly | AFP



According to sources, Trump and PM Modi are also expected to sign a short-term trade deal that could grant the US companies more access to Indian markets and restore benefits to India that were withdrawn last summer.

Besides that, they will also discuss a longer-term trade pact that could include a free trade agreement.

Reports further suggested that the trade deal was moving in a positive direction, with Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal constantly staying in touch with his American counterparts.



However, it's imperative to remember that days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his second term, the Trump administration terminated India’s eligibility for the preferential trade system.

The US president has also routinely railed against India alleging it of high tariffs and trade imbalance.



However, ties between the two nations have improved considerably on the security front. Especially when the United States warned Pakistan on issues of terrorism and extended its support on Kashmir at the United Nations Security Council.

The joint appearance of Trump and Modi at the 'Howdy Modi!' outreach to the Indian diaspora was seen as a testament to the chemistry shared by the two world leaders.

Trump's visit to India is aimed at solidifying existing ties and taking partnership between the two nations to the next level.

