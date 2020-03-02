Trump administration announces caps on Chinese staff working in state media in US

The Trump administration on Monday slashed by nearly half the number of Chinese nationals who can work for state-run media in the United States.

"Today, we announced a personnel cap on Chinese government-controlled media organizations in the United States", secretary of state Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

"We urge Beijing to respect freedom of expression and will continue to seek reciprocity across the bilateral relationship," Pompeo added.

The Foreign Correspondents' Club of China (FCCC) in a report had said earlier that Chinese authorities were using visas as weapons against the foreign press like never before.

"Since 2013, when Xi Jinping's ascension to power was completed, China has forced out nine foreign journalists, either through outright expulsion or by non-renewal of visas, the FCC said.

Earlier, China had expelled three The Wall Street Journal reporters over what it called a racist headline titled "China is the Real Sick Man of Asia".

However, China's foreign ministry said: "What happened to the Wall Street Journal journalists was just an independent case."

"There are over 600 foreign journalists stationed in China and they don't need to worry about their reporting in China as long as they observe Chinese laws and regulations," China's foreign ministry spokesman said.