Trudeau provokes India again, mentions 'importance of upholding law' during talks with Jordan King

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has once again involved the international community in the ongoing spat between his country and India.

Just a day after he made headlines for speaking to the United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan about India and the "importance of upholding the law", Trudeau on Monday spoke along the same lines to King of Jordan Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein.

Fresh provocation

In what could be considered a fresh provocation, Trudeau on Monday provided the Jordan king with an update on the situation between Canada and India.

As per a Canadian Government press release, during the conversation, he underscored the importance of "respecting the rule of law and the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations".

Other topics of discussion

During his conversation with Jordan King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, the Canadian PM also made mention of the ongoing situation in Israel. Unequivocally condemning Hamas' large-scale attack on Israel, he said, "Canada fully supports Israel’s right to defend itself."

He also noted "his grave concern about the atrocities that have been committed and that Canada is in touch with its international partners to monitor the situation and restore peace and security in the region."

The two leaders also shared "their concerns" over the escalation and loss of civilian life.

'Rule of law'

Previously, taking to X, the Canadian PM had revealed that during a phone call with the UAE President, the two leaders "spoke about India and the importance of upholding - and respecting - the rule of law."

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader, was killed on Canadian soil on 18 June 2023. Nijjar, a designated terrorist in India, was shot and killed in the parking lot of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia.

Following the killing, relations between India and Canada have soured significantly, with the Canadian government expelling a senior Indian diplomat and accusing New Delhi of playing a role in the killing. India was quick to reject the claims, calling them 'absurd' and 'motivated'. The nation then retaliated by expelling a senior Canadian diplomat.

(With inputs from agencies)

