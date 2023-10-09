Trudeau dials UAE President to discuss India-Canada row, points out 'importance of upholding law'

In the midst of strained diplomatic ties, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on Sunday (Oct 8), said that he discussed the India-Canada row and the importance of "upholding and respecting the rule of law" with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Trudeau held a telephonic conversation with the President of UAE where both the leaders also spoke about the current situation in Israel and expressed concern about the need to protect civilian life.

"On the phone today, His Highness @MohamedBinZayed and I spoke about the current situation in Israel. We expressed our deep concern and discussed the need to protect civilian life," posted Trudeau on X.

"We also spoke about India and the importance of upholding - and respecting - the rule of law," his post added.

Sunak calls for de-escalation of India-Canada row

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, during a telephonic conversation with his Canadian counterpart, said that he hopes to see a de-escalation of the India-Canada row.

"Prime Minister Trudeau updated on the situation relating to Canadian diplomats in India," read the Downing Street statement.

"The Prime Minister [Sunak] reaffirmed the UK's position that all countries should respect sovereignty and the rule of law, including the principles of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. He hoped to see a de-escalation in the situation and agreed to remain in contact with Prime Minister Trudeau on the next steps," it said.

Sunak also reaffirmed the UK's position that all countries should respect sovereignty and the rule of law, including the principles of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

The diplomatic relations between India and Canada disintegrated after the Canadian government expelled a senior Indian diplomat accusing New Delhi's involvement in the assassination of Khalistani separatist leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.

In the aftermath, India swiftly retaliated by issuing a statement that denied any involvement in the issue and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat.

