Trucks remain stranded at UK-French border as 3 drivers test COVID-19 positive

UK retail industry said that some fresh food is likely to run out as thousands of trucks continue to remain stuck along the France-UK border despite reopening of operations.

France had decided to reopen the border after lengthly negotiations as the UK announced a new strain of coronavirus which was 70 per cent more transferable.

Thousands of trucks still remain stuck as authorities continue COVID-19 tests as authorities said three truckers have tested positive for COVID-19 who are in queue to leave England even as trucks began leaving English port of Dover.

According to Britain's Department of Transport, at least 6,000 trucks were waiting early Wednesday evening to cross the border including 3,750 vehicles parked at the old Manston airport which is also a coronavirus testing site.

UK transport minister Grant Shapps said: "As testing in Kent continues... I've spoken to my French counterpart (Jean-Baptiste Djebbari) and we've agreed the UK/French border at Eurotunnel, Dover & Calais WILL remain open throughout Xmas in order to help hauliers & citizens return home as soon as possible."

Several truckers have said that they will now be forced to spend Christmas on the road as the pace of testing remains slow even as the military began operations late on Wednesday.

French firefighters arrived early Thursday in Dover with 10,000 tests to help their British counterparts as the logjam at the border continued on Thursday. Transport minister Shapps said 2,367 tests had been carried out

"As the EU Transport Commissioner (Adina Valean) has tweeted, testing hauliers is not recommended. Spending days in a lorry on your own puts you in an extremely low risk category!" Shapps said.

The tuckers were involved in na scuffle with UK police as frustration boiled over the slow progress of clearing the huge backlog at the border with no apparent deadline as reports said it could take days to clear as testing and results would be needed to each driver even as the UK entered into an agreement with the EU on Brexit.