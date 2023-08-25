ugc_banner

Trouble in paradise? Princess of Monaco living in Switzerland? Prince needs 'appointment' to see wife

Prince's Albert II of Monaco (R) Princess Charlene of Monaco (L) pose as they arrive as they arrive to attend the 74th annual Monaco Red Cross ball on July 29, 2023 in Monaco. Photograph:(AFP)

Prince Albert publicly denied various allegations of a rift earlier this year, calling the tabloid reports malicious and inaccurate 

Princess Charlene of Monaco is living in Switzerland and reports have said that she is only seeing her husband, Prince Albert, "by appointment". Reports have also mentioned that Albert resides in Monaco with eight-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. 

This is in addition to the rumours that their marriage has been unhappy and it is just ceremonial. Reports carried out by German and French media suggest that they only occasionally meet outside of formal or ceremonial occasions. 

It is said that Albert, 65, and Charlene, 45, make an effort to maintain their loving couple persona in public. Recently, they were last seen together on July 29, when they were arm in arm at a Red Cross ball in Monaco, but they didn't seem to be comfortable with one another.

According to a source close to the couple told French newspaper Voici that Charlene and Albert are simply a "ceremonial couple". Another report in Bild, a German tabloid, quoted an anonymous source as saying: "They take turns looking after the children." 

The royal palace in Monaco has not responded to the allegations. 

However, Prince Albert publicly denied various allegations of a rift earlier this year, calling the tabloid reports malicious and inaccurate. This is the most recent development in Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's turbulent marriage. 

