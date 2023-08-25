Canada: 14 whales and one dolphin have died at Ontario theme park since 2019

One dolphin and 14 whales have died at Marineland, the theme park in Ontario, Canada, since 2019.

The Ministry of the Solicitor General created a list containing the details about the deaths of these animals following the information requests. Two of these 15 marine mammals were among the tourist place's beluga whales. Furthermore, twelve deaths occurred within a two-year window. According to the documents, a beluga whale named Ikora died on 24 October, 2019, followed by ten others. Then, a beluga named Bull died on 23 November, 2021, The Canadian Press reported. The ministry also confirmed the deaths of Kiska, the park's lone killer whale, a dolphin, and another beluga.

In past years, provincial authorities have raised concerns about the park's water quality. They declared all the marine animals were in distress. In 2021, the province asked the park to improve the water quality for the marine animals. However, Marineland appealed that its animals were not in distress. They also refused any connection between the whale deaths and water conditions. Their website states they prioritise the health and wellbeing of their animals.

The investigation at the provincial level started in January 2020, and Animal Welfare Services inspectors have visited the park at least 160 times.

Marineland has not commented on the health of its animals. According to the reports, they have made several changes to the theme park. They have trimmed the duration of the dolphin and sea lion shows.

According to the staff, there are 37 belugas at the park. Among them, nine male belugas swim in Friendship Cove, and 28 female belugas swim in Arctic Cove.

Four years ago, Marie Holer, the president of Marineland, filed an affidavit with the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. According to the affidavit, there were 54 belugas at the park. The testimony was part of the US import process when Marineland sold five belugas to Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut.

Two of the five belugas moved in 2021 have died, prompting a probe by the US government.

After the passing of its founder, John Holer, in 2018, Marie Holer took over the ownership of Marineland. Earlier this year, the park announced that it was up for sale.

(With inputs from agencies)