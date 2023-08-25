Constipation may have a link with Parkinson's disease, says study

Constipation and other digestion problems may get rubbished as minor in our daily life. But a research has suggested that such problems may lead to chance of Parkinson's disease in later years, as report by The Guardian.

It is already known that strokes and brain aneurysms have a link to Alzheimer's disease. But now even Parkinson's may have one of its roots in gut problems if the study is to be believed.

It “is the first to establish substantial observational evidence” that a clinical diagnosis of gut issues “might specifically predict the development of Parkinson’s disease”, the authors conclude, as reported by The Guardian.

The report says that researchers studied and compared medical records of 24,624 people in the US who had Parkinson's disease. The records of 19,406 people with Alzheimer's and 23,942 people with cardiovascular disease were also studied.

Comparison was made of those with Parkinson's disease with patients in other groups on parameters such age, sex, race and ethnicity.

The development of Parkinson's disease in people was also studied.

It was found that those who had gut problems had higher riesk of Parkinson's disease diagnosis. People who had constipation, difficulty in swallowing and gastroparesis (condition in which food takes longer to move from the stomach into small intestine) were twice as likely to develop Parkinson's disease. IBS without diarrhoea was linked with 17 per cent higher risk.

Some GI symptoms like functional dyspepsia (burnig sensation in belly), IBS with diarrhoea and others were found to be more common in patients who developed Parkinson's.

Picture is not all scary. Gut issues such as inflammatory bowel disease were not found to be increasing likelihood of Parkinson's.

It was also found that patients who had their appendix removed had lesser probability of developing Parkinsons's disease.

The researchers have recommended that more attention be spared to gut problems to check their connection with more complications.

