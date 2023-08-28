Tropical Storm Idalia to strengthen into hurricane and make landfall in Florida, say US forecasters

The US forecasters have said that Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to transform into a Category 3 hurricane on Monday (Aug 29) as it fast approaches Florida gulf coast.

The storm is currently about 90 miles off the western tip of Cuba, and is expected to make landfall on Wednesday (Aug 30) morning near the Big Bend of Florida, the National Hurricane Center said.

“Idalia has been moving erratically and is nearly stationary,” the hurricane centre said.

“A motion toward the north-northeast and north is expected to begin later today, bringing the centre of Idalia over the extreme southeastern Gulf of Mexico by tonight,” it added.

State of emergency declared in Florida

On Sunday night, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 33 counties as the Florida Division of Emergency Management mobilised response personnel to deal with the storm.

“These things can wobble, so Floridians along our Gulf Coast should be vigilant even if you’re currently outside the [forecast zone] cone,” DeSantis said from the Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, according to CNN.

He said that around 1,100 National Guard members had been dispatched and command centres have been set up to deal with power outages and other damages.

President Joe Biden spoke with DeSantis on Monday (Aug 28) and approved an emergency declaration for the US state as Tropical Storm Idalia approaches, the White House said.

People asked to set evacuation plans

The Florida Division of Emergency Management has asked people to devise evacuation plans if an evacuation order is issued.

“Storm surge is often the greatest threat to life and property from a hurricane. It happens quickly and can endanger you, your family and your home,” the agency said.

Parts of the west coast of Florida, the Florida Panhandle, southeast Georgia and the eastern Carolinas could see around 4 to 8 inches of rain from Tuesday (Aug 29) into Thursday (Aug 31), with isolated totals of 12 inches possible, the hurricane centre said.

“Areas of flash and urban flooding, some of which may be locally significant, are expected across portions of the west coast of Florida, the Florida Panhandle, and southern Georgia Tuesday into Wednesday, spreading into portions of the eastern Carolinas Wednesday into Thursday,” it said.

Western Cuba could also see 3 to 6 inches of rain with isolated amounts up to 10 inches.

(With inputs from agencies)