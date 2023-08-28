DeSantis halts his presidential campaign amid shooting, tropical storm crises

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has suspended his campaign trail for the party presidential nomination after three Black people were killed in Jacksonville shooting while a tropical storm intensified in the Gulf of Mexico, a CNN report has claimed.

Although DeSantis' campaign did not provide an update on his future political travel, he told the reporters on Sunday (August 27) that he was "locked in" on the storm and that "we're gonna get the job done'. He reportedly cancelled a town hall scheduled on Monday (August 28) in South Carolina, as well as his keynote address at South Carolina Rep. Jeff Duncan’s 12th annual Faith & Freedom BBQ.

“I’m here. I am here," said DeSantis when quizzed where he planned to be this week.

Ever since throwing his hat in the ring for the GOP presidential nomination, DeSantis has been mainly outside the state, touring and expanding his campaign. After the first presidential debate last week, DeSantis was in Iowa where he first condemned the 'racially motivated' killings.

DeSantis' attack on Biden

Notably, during the debate, DeSantis took potshots at US President Joe Biden for not being on the ground to oversee the rescue operations during the Maui wildfires.

“Biden was on the beach while those people were suffering. He was asked about it and he said no comment. Are you kidding me?" he said.

“As somebody that’s handled disasters in Florida, you’ve got to be activated. You’ve got to be there. You’ve got to be present. You’ve got to be helping people who are doing this.”

Condemning the racial shootings in Jacksonville, DeSantis said: “Perpetrating violence of this kind is unacceptable. And targeting people due to their race has no place in the state of Florida."

Notably, a 21-year-old white man identified as Ryan Christopher Palmeter is being dubbed as the gunman responsible for the horrific killings at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville. After the killings, the gunman left behind a last will and testament, along with disturbing writings which is being called "the diary of a madman".

As for Idalia, the tropical storm had gained strength between Mexico and Cuba, informed DeSantis. The National Hurricane Center said the storm had sustained wind speeds of 40 mph and could become a hurricane by Tuesday afternoon.

“Please just heed the warnings of your local officials (and) continue to watch the news,” DeSantis remarked.

(With inputs from agencies)