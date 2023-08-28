WATCH | Chaos at California's Emeryville mall, 1 arrested after hundreds of teens break out into fights

A chaotic scene erupted in California's Emeryville city on Sunday (August 27) evening, when approximately 300 teens near the East Bay mall formed groups and engaged in fights, media reports said. The eyewitnesses have reacted to the incident. One of the eyewitnesses from Fresno city in California, Kathryn Borrud, found herself amidst the turmoil as the groups of teenagers began dispersing.

While describing the situation she said, "There were just these throngs of kids -- I want to say 300, 400 kids."

"Things were fine. It was just a little strange, and then all of a sudden, they started running towards us. We thought there was like gunfire or a knife or something happened," she reportedly added.

Amidst the chaos, both Borrud and her son were knocked over by what she felt was a stampede of teenagers.

Also Read | French authorities to ban wearing Islamic abayas in schools

As the scuffle continued to ensue, a single gunshot was also heard but fortunately, it did not strike anyone present at the scene, as per the Emeryville city police. After an hour, a separate incident took place in which a juvenile was stabbed near Elm Street, the police added.

🚨 Emeryville Police: multiple fights broke out involving 300 juveniles near AMC Theater at Bay Street mall around 5 pm.



Police said the call to congregate was put out on social media.



1 shot was fired, no one injured. A juvenile was stabbed, non life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/Z1jQvjtsn0 — Betty Yu (@bett_yu) August 28, 2023 ×

The injured individual was transported to Highland Hospital with injuries that were deemed non-life-threatening.

Police response

Emeryville police quickly responded to the erupted turmoil. One juvenile was arrested in connection with the incidents.

Witness, Brenda Valladares, questioned the circumstances surrounding the unsupervised gathering. "My thing is just what were 400 kids doing?"

"They said it was over 400 kids. What were they doing here unsupervised without their parents? And it's scary, because she sometimes wants to go to the movies, and I'm like, 'I don't think you're not at that age to go by yourself," said Valladares.

A spillover followed

The disturbance at Bay Street Mall extended to a nearby Target retail store, where teenagers were witnessed causing havoc, pulling items off shelves, and engaging in shoplifting in front of families.

Witness Annalise Garcia described the scene saying, "People were getting mad and everybody was stealing everything. Everything was on the floor."

Watch | Iranian pop singer Mehdi Yarrahi under scanner for Hijab removal song

While the police did not confirm a direct link between the Target incident and the chaos at the mall, they mentioned the existence of a "link up" that was posted on social media. This post is believed to have called up the large number of teenagers to the Bay Street Mall. The AMC Theater was temporarily closed following the incident.

It is also worth noting that the upheaval occurred on National Cinema Day (August 27). To mark the day, the AMC theater was offering tickets for just $4.