Tropical Storm Franklin threatens to bring floods and landslides in Haiti and Dominican Republic

Officials from Haiti and the Dominican Republic have sounded alert as Tropical Storm Franklin threatens to bring flash floods and landslides to the countries’ shared island of Hispaniola.

On Tuesday morning (Aug 22), the US National Hurricane Center in an advisory said that the tropical storm was expected to make landfall on Wednesday on the southern side of Hispaniola.

A day before, the storm was located around 240 miles (390 kilometres) south of Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic and had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph).

Puerto Rico was also expected to get about 10cm (4 inches) of rain as Franklin moved through the area, according to the agency.

The weather agency has predicted that the storm, which is moving west at 6 mph (9 kph), to take a sharp turn north late on Monday or early Tuesday.

The US weather agency further predicted that the tropical storm could cause heavy rains of 25cm (10 inches) in both countries, with some areas receiving as much as 38cm (15 inches).

'Life-threatening flash flood on the anvil

"Significant and potentially life-threatening flash flooding are possible over Hispaniola through Wednesday," the forecast read.

However, concerns have been raised for Haiti, where it storm is expected to deal greater damage due to poor infrastructure. In 2016, Hurricane Matthew devastated the country, killing an estimated 546 people and leaving 1.4 million others in need of humanitarian aid.

Notably, Tropical Storm Franklin is the Atlantic hurricane season’s fourth named storm to form in two days, and is the seventh tropical cyclone to reach tropical storm strength this year.

On Monday, three tropical storms were circling through the Caribbean and Atlantic Ocean, an unusual occurrence as the region braces for a busier than average hurricane season.

While Tropical Storm Emily was downgraded on Monday to a post-tropical cyclone after forming the day before, Gert was also short-lived.

Meanwhile, schools, government offices and businesses have been ordered to shut down in the Dominican Republic, by midday on Tuesday and reopen them on Thursday.

Nearly half of the Dominican Republic’s 31 provinces were under red alert as the storm approached.