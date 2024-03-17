Tropical Cyclone Megan: Australia’s Northern Territory and Queensland brace for category-three storm

Australia’s Northern Territory (NT) and Queensland brace for the crossing of Tropical Cyclone Megan which developed into a category three cyclone and is set to bring heavy rains and potentially destructive wind gusts and lead to widespread damage and flooding in coastal regions in the upcoming week.

Storm to strengthen?

The storm, as per Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), is set to cross the Northern Territory town of Borroloola. On Sunday (Mar 17) afternoon, emergency services advised residents who would not be able to shelter safely to move elsewhere.

“Borroloola as of this morning has a heightened risk that was intensified with the intensification of Tropical Cyclone Megan,” said NT Police Superintendent Sonia Kennon, as quoted by ABC News.

The official has also urged the residents to shelter in a safe place and stay inside until the authorities have given an all-clear.

There is also a 20 per cent chance that Megan could develop into a category four storm when it makes landfall, said BOM.

“It does have enough time that it can strengthen,” said the agency’s Shenagh Gamble, as quoted by the Australian Associated Press, adding that their current forecast indicates that it will not.

About the storm

The severe Tropical Cyclone Megan formed over the Gulf of Carpentaria, near the island of Groote Eylandt, on Saturday (Mar 16) afternoon and moved south towards the NT and Queensland border.

As of Sunday morning, it was a category-two storm but intensified as the day progressed. Megan is expected to make landfall as a category three storm late Monday (Mar 18) or early Tuesday near the border between Queensland and NT.

“It’s quite a large tropical cyclone, taking up around one third of the Gulf of Carpentaria area,” said Gamble. According to BOM, the cyclone would have a “very destructive core” when it makes landfall on Monday.

The bureau has also particularly warned residents near the coastal regions between Nathan River and the border as there is a “very dangerous storm tide associated with this system” and they are expected to be “significantly higher than the normal high tides,” said Gamble.

Situation in Groote Eylandt

A cyclone alert was in place from Groote Eylandt to Mornington Island and included the far inland town of Borroloola. The authorities have also expressed concern, particularly for remote indigenous communities on Groote Eylandt.

The small island has received more than 400 millimetres of rainfall in the past 24 hours. Alia Stevenson, a long-time resident of Groote Eylandt told ABC News, that many trees were down across the island, the wharf had been damaged, and water bubbles had formed under the roads.

The rains have also led to the closure of highways, and supermarkets, and residents could not travel between communities, said Stevenson.