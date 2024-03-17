UK village ‘distraught’ after dozens of dead animals found dumped outside local shop

The police in a small village in the United Kingdom are trying to solve a rather gruesome mystery which involves dozens of dead wild animals being dumped across Hampshire, a county in England, over the past several months.

What we know about the recent incident

There have been several cases of dead animals being found dumped across the county. The most recent one took place on Friday (March 15) morning, when around 50 dead hares, as well as a barn owl and a kestrel, were found outside a small community shop.

The discovery has reportedly left the staff of the Broughton Community Shop “distraught”. According to reports, the incident took place on Thursday night when the perpetrators smeared blood on the shop windows and two birds – a kestrel and a barn owl – were found impaled on the door handle.

“Safe to say none of us were expecting our day to start as it did here this morning at Broughton Community Shop. Thank you all for popping in, messaging and phoning to make sure we are ok. We are ok shocked but ok,” said the Broughton Community Shop on their Facebook page.

They also requested nearby residents for CCTV footage and to come forward with any information that they may have. Gruesome images posted on social media show dozens of bodies of hares and birds scattered outside the shop’s door.

The police were called around 6:20 am (local time) on Friday, said a spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police. “The animals have been collected and an investigation is underway.”

The police are also trying to identify the owners of a silver Suzuki Grand Vitara and asked residents to get in touch with them if they saw a vehicle matching the description.

Similar cases reported

The recent incident is the latest in a string of seemingly related attacks. Last month, dozens of hares and pheasants were left outside a primary school in Awbridge. Over the past few weeks, residents have also reported dead birds and deer across the village roads and fields.

The residents believe hare coursers may be involved as southern England’s Salisbury Plain is said to be a popular location for criminal gangs who livestream events on social media for people placing bets on which animal will be killed first, according to the Guardian.

According to media reports, the locals also speculate that this disturbing display may be the work of poachers who are trying to send a message and discourage them from meddling in their activities.