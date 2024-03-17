US says it destroyed Houthi drone over red sea 'to protect freedom of navigation'

The United States military on Sunday (March 17) reported the destruction of a drone in the Red Sea that was allegedly launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels, with another presumed to have crashed in the maritime region.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that there were no reports of damage or injuries from ships in the area.

CENTCOM also disclosed the destruction of five unmanned surface vessels and one UAV in self-defence within Houthi-controlled territories in Yemen.

Also watch | Yemen's Houthis on rampage, US seeks dialogue with Iran × The US claimed that these weapons posed an imminent threat to both merchant vessels and US Navy ships in the region.

The ongoing attacks by the Houthis in the Red Sea have caused disruptions in global shipping, following which the companies have now rerouted their vessels through longer and costlier journeys around Southern Africa. March 16 Red Sea Update



On March 16, between 7:50 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthis launched two unmanned Aerial vehicles (UAV) from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Red Sea. United States Central Command (CENTCOM) forces successfully engaged and… pic.twitter.com/MIiFbTsiDW — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 17, 2024 × Reports indicate that the Houthis have acquired a new hypersonic missile, reportedly deadlier than previous armaments.

The missile is capable of speeds up to Mach 8 and fueled by solid propellants, is intended for use against targets in the Red Sea and potentially in Israel.

Also read | US shoots three Houthi drones, hours after warning of environmental disaster from cargo ship hit by rebels

Citing a military official close to the Houthis, Russia's state-run RIA Novosti revealed the group's plans to manufacture and deploy this ultra-high-speed projectile in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and potentially against Israeli targets. The agency, however, did not provide evidence to support the official's claims.

The Houthis have not publicly acknowledged the possession of hypersonic missiles.

Iran, a key supporter of the Houthi rebels, also possesses a hypersonic missile named Fattah.