Troops deployed in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City to enforce lockdown amid virus surge

Vietnam authorities deployed soldiers on the streets of Ho Chi Minh City on Monday to enforce lockdown amid rise in coronavirus cases in the country.

Health officials say the Delta variant has been responsible for the rise in cases with movement restrictions imposed in Ho Chi Minh City last month.

Lockdown measures have become stricter from today with people not allowed to leave homes even as panic buying was witnessed over the weekend at supermarkets in Ho Chi Minh City with long queues outside markets.

Soldiers have been put in street corners with checkpoints set up at various points even as additional doctors and nurses were sent to Ho Chi Minh City in an attempt to combat the virus.

Ho Chi Minh City accounts for half of coronavirus cases recording 176,000 infections and 6,670 deaths. The vaccination drive in the country hasn't taken off with just 1.8 per cent people vaccinated in the country so far totalling 744,000 people in a population of 98 million.

Vietnam has so far recorded 323,000 coronavirus infections and 7,540 deaths since the pandemic took hold in the country last year.

Reports had earlier claimed that workers were trying to leave Ho Chi Minh City due to extended restrictions.

Healthcare facilities have taken a hit due to rising cases with hospitals reporting shortage of staff even though officials have told health agencies not to turn back patients.

Health officials have asked patients suffering from mild coronavirus infection to isolate at home as pressure grows on hospitals.

The country has closed its borders to all visitors apart from citizens, foreign experts, investors and diplomats. All travellers are required to undergo 14-day mandatory quarantine at government facilities.

