Pandemic increased aggression six to eight times among couples: Study

According to a US study, aggression among couples increased six to eight times across the country during the pandemic.

The study published in the journal "Psychology of Violence" found that physical aggression was limited to two acts a year before the pandemic began which increased to 15 acts per year as the lockdown started.

The findings by Georgia State University said that stress related to the pandemic was associated with aggression on the partner.

Watch:

The researchers had taken 510 participants for the study in April 2020 as the lockdown began in the US and asked them about their life during and prior to the pandemic.

The researchers said people were under "enormous amount of stress" leading to increased aggression and violence. The rate of aggression among drinkers was high, the study found.

However, the researchers found that although heavy drinkers may be behind increased aggression but under extreme events like the pandemic those who did not drink were also affected due to the stress factor.

The researchers said policies designed to counter the negative effects of the pandemic such as relief packages and access to childcare and health services may help in reducing stress.

The study said non-drinkers were the most affected due to pandemic related stress. It however said found that the effect of the crisis was not just among high-risk groups but among a large section of the population with policies needed to target those groups who have been affected.

The researchers called for text message-based interventions since social distancing measures are necessary during the pandemic allowing individuals to deal with issues without spending vast resources.

(With inputs from Agencies)

