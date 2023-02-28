TRF terrorists responsible for Kashmiri Pandit’s killing neutralised in Pulwama encounter

Two terrorists and one Indian army soldier were killed in an encounter in the Awantipora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district. One of the two terrorists killed has been identified as Aqib Mushtaq Bhat, a local resident of Pulwama who was associated with The Resistance Front (TRF) terrorist organisation.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, Aqib was responsible for the recent killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma.

"Killed terrorist has been identified as Aqib Mushtaq Bhat of Pulwama (A-category). He initially worked for HM terror outfit, but nowadays he had been working with TRF. Killer of late Sanjay Sharma neutralised, '' said Jammu and Kashmir Police ADGP Vijay Kumar.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, Aqib was an A-category terrorist and was initially associated with the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit and had later shifted to the TRF. One Indian army soldier was also injured in the incident and is being treated at the Indian Army's base hospital.

''One more terrorist killed (total two). Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow, '' said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The identification of the second terrorist has not been done so far.

A team of joint security forces had received input about the presence of terrorists in the area after which a cordon and search operation was launched.

As the security forces reached close to the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they started shooting towards the forces resulting in a gun battle. The area is still being searched as security forces believe there could be more terrorists hiding in the area.