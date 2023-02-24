Kashmir: Police intensify operations against narco terror in valley, seize drugs, cash

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have intensified the operations against narco-terrorism in the valley. Hundreds of kilogrammes of narcotics have been recovered in the last few months across the Union Territory. The areas close to the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border have been put on alert as most of the consignments of these narcotics come from across the border.

The Special Investigation Agency (SIA) of the police has intensified the investigations into the narco terror cases in the valley. Dozens of raids have been conducted in different areas of Jammu and Kashmir in the last week. Multiple arrests have been made along with huge recoveries. The SIA conducted raids across the Kashmir region in Anantnag, Pulwama, Budgam and Baramulla districts.

According to police, narcotics smuggling has been taking place at the behest of terrorists from across the border and all the arrests that have been made in the valley have had connections to Pakistan. A group was recently arrested in North Kashmir's Baramulla, which is close to the Line of Control.

''The narco terror group that we have busted is connected to Pakistan. The handlers based in Pakistan are controlling this narco terror network in the valley. They are part of a big narco racket, and a huge quantity of narcotics has been recovered from their possession. We have also recovered a huge amount of cash. This group was huge, and they are the ones sending these narcotics to different parts of the valley and selling them to youngsters. It's a huge success for us,'' said Amod Nagpuri, SSP Baramulla.



According to police, ever since the vigil on the borders has been increased and infiltration brought down to zero, the money that used to come to Jammu and Kashmir through the hawala racket and distributed among terrorist organisations has been stopped. And that is one of the reasons that terror handlers in Pakistan have started the narco-terror trade.

''We are focusing a lot on narco terror funding. Huge recoveries have been made in the last few months. In one month, we have recovered around Rs 41 lakhs in Srinagar while Rs 26 lakhs in Baramulla. The money that is coming for terrorism and narco is on our radar,'' said Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir Police.

After hawala trading, the terror groups are using the narco trade to fund the terror groups in the valley and to stop this funding, police in the valley have intensified the operations.

