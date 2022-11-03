Trespassing reported at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, Secret Service conduct search

Former United States president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida was once again in the news on Thursday as there was a report of trespassing on the property. According to FOX News, Palm Beach Police responded to the call and the property was also thoroughly searched by a Special Service team afterwards. Multiple police cars were also seen outside Trump’s well-known resort.

Also read | Imran Khan's Rally Attacked LIVE: Ex-Pak PM injured, doctor gives update

"So, it was it was a routine trespass complaint for us. And by routine, I don’t necessarily mean like routine for Mar-a-Lago, just there was nothing really out of the ordinary about it," Captain Will Rothrock told FOX News when asked about the incident and the actions taken in response.

"At 8:08 this morning, we had a male subject that was stopped at one of the gates refusing to leave the property. We responded, spoke briefly with him, and he was issued a written warning for trespass and he left the area so there wasn’t an incident report or anything associated with it."

Also read | Elon Musk to cut up to half of Twitter's workforce, revoke work from home: Report

The Mar-a-Lago residence was the venue of an FBI raid few months ago which resulted in the recovery of several classified documents from Trump’s tenure as President. The Department of Justice later said that it can contain evidence of “obstruction of justice” by Trump.

Neither the police nor the Secret Service confirmed whether Trump was staying at Mar-a-Lago when the trespassing was reported. However, FOX News said that it is unlikely that he was in Florida as the former president is stated to appear at a campaign rally in Iowa ahead of the mid-term elections.