Travellers opt for 'staycation' amid threats of second wave of COVID-19

A packed aircraft, difficulty in breathing, numerous thermal checks and social distancing — the pandemic has surely made vacations a challenging experience.

Going to Italian beaches or staying at hawaiin shacks is now a waste of time and money as the visitors mainly will have to stay indoors or go outside to find majority popular attractions closed. Not to forget, there is always a risk of catching the novel coronavirus while travelling or staying at the hotel rooms.

So, people are bringing vacation spots into their homes.

A South Korean couple are now home-camping along with their children.The family has decorated their home like vacation spots. Their kitchen portrays the Netherlands, while bedroom is Bali-styled, coupled with a Hawaiian-styled living room.

Also read: World's largest 'nudist' resort becomes COVID-19 hotspot after hundreds test positive

The idea popped up afte the damily had cancel their summer trip to the tropical islands in the pacific. "This time last year, we were in the Philippines, Danang (in Vietnam) and Guam, and had planned more trips for this summer with our children. But we can't go anywhere (abroad) due to the coronavirus. It is so sad."

So, the couple brought the vacation to their home, complete with beach wear, palm trees and a drink in hand.

Travel domestically

While converting your house into themed staycations is a good option, it might not suit everybody. However, there is another option — go visit places within your city with proper safety measures in place. That is what New Yorkers are being advised to do.

New Yorkers are being urged to discover their city which is packed with beautiful beaches, parks and museums. The local authorities are also urging locals to roam and shop local as they feel this can help the city get back on its feet.

With no headache of packing-unpacking, stress of hotel bookings and rushing to catch busses and planes, the idea of having a staycation in your own city has turned out to be a popular, safer, cheaper and more comfortable option for travellers this year.