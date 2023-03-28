Trans man identified as Nashville school shooting suspect; detailed maps, 'manifesto' found at shooter's house

The shooter who in America's latest school shooting attack killed three children and three adults at a Nashville-based educational institution left behind a map and a manifesto relating to the attack. The items were revealed upon a search of the suspect's house. As per local police chief John Drake, the shooter has been identified as a 28-year-old "transgender" resident of Nashville. Talking to the press about the evidence that points towards a targeted attack, Drake said "We have a manifesto, we have some writings we are going over that pertain to this day, the actual incident, we have a map drawn out of how this was all going to take place."

As per Reuters, the map had detailed drawings of the private Christian school's entry points. Investigators are examining the maps, the manifesto, and other writings Police discovered at the 28-year-old shooter's house.

The police chief identified the suspect as Audrey Elizabeth Hale, 28, a resident of the Nashville area. Hale, as per Drake, identifies "as transgender," however, he said it was unclear whether the suspect identified as a man or a woman. Screenshots of a LinkedIn profile which allegedly belonged to Hale are circulating on social media. They have identified the trans shooter's pronouns as he/him.

BREAKING

Shooter Identified In Covenant Christian School Shooting, as 28 y/o Audrey Elizabeth Hale of Nashville



Word has it, 'it's' a Trans-Gender, Identifying as he/him~ pic.twitter.com/7nE6o1SUi7 — TruthInBytes (@HipIsEdo) March 27, 2023 ×

When asked whether Hale's gender identity may have been a factor behind the devastating attack, police chief Drake, as per AFP, said: "There is some theory to that, we're investigating all the leads."

Hale, as per the police chief, was once a student at the school where the attack took place.

Reuters reports that the Covenant School, which was founded in 2001, is a ministry of the Covenant Presbyterian Church. It is located in the Green Hills neighbourhood of Nashville, and serves preschool through sixth graders with about 200 students, according to the school's website.

After gaining entry to the building by firing through a door, Hale, who was armed with at least two assault rifles and a handgun, shot six victims fatally. They've been identified as three nine-year-old children Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, along with 61-year-old Cynthia Peak, 60-year-old Katherine Koonce, and 61-year-old Mike Hill. Police reportedly reached the scene of the shooting within approximately 15 minutes of receiving the first emergency call around 10:00 am (1500 GMT). There they engaged with the shooter, who returned fire before being shot dead.

(With inputs from agencies)

