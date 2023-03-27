ugc_banner

US: 3 children, 3 adults killed in school shooting in Nashville, assailant dead

Washington, United StatesUpdated: Mar 27, 2023, 10:57 PM IST

Police officers arrive at the Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, after reports of a shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, US March 27, 2023. Photograph:(Reuters)

The Nashville Fire Department said on Twitter: "We are responding to an active aggressor at 33 Burton Hills Blvd Covenant School. We can confirm we have multiple patients" 

At least three children and three adults were killed on Monday (March 27) in yet another shooting incident in the United States. The incident took place at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee. The local fire department said that officials were rushed to the site. 

The Nashville Fire Department said on Twitter: "We are responding to an active aggressor at 33 Burton Hills Blvd Covenant School. We can confirm we have multiple patients." 

Nashville police said on Twitter that "an active shooter event has taken place" and the "shooter was engaged by MNPD (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department) and is dead". 

According to the school's website, the Covenant School, founded in 2001, is a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Nashville with about 200 students. 

Vanderbilt University Medical Center spokesperson John Howser was quoted as saying, "Three pediatric patients were transported to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, all having suffered gunshot wounds. All three were pronounced dead after arrival." 

