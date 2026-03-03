/Traffic camera tracking led to Khamenei's assassination, reveals Israeli intelligence officer

Iran’s Ali Khamenei was killed as US and Israel launched strikes on Tehran. In the latest report it has surfaced that the traffic cameras in the capital were tracked to trace the movement of bodyguards of the supreme leader, details of which were reported by the news outlet Financial Times. In a major intelligence coup, the Mossad hijacked Iran’s domestic surveillance apparatus to dismantle the regime's security from within. By leveraging a compromised camera that overlooked the parking zone for Khamenei's guards, Israeli intelligence spent years cataloging the addresses, schedules, and roles of the Supreme Leader's personal protectors, turning a tool of state oppression into a tactical advantage for the current conflict.

“We knew Tehran like we know Jerusalem. And when you know (a place) as well as you know the street you grew up on, you notice a single thing that’s out of place,” an Israeli intelligence official told the Financial Times.

To finalise the operation on Tehran’s Pasteur Street, the US and Israel executed a sophisticated digital blockade, severing cellular service in the immediate vicinity of the strike. This tactical blackout ensured that any frantic attempts to warn Ayatollah Khamenei’s security detail resulted only in busy signals, effectively isolating the Supreme Leader and his inner circle in their final moments.

Reports suggest that the assassination of Ayatollah Khamenei was the result of a massive, years-long data-mining operation. Israel utilised proprietary AI tools and sophisticated algorithms largely developed by the IDF's Unit 8200 to process "mountains of data" gathered on the Iranian leadership. This digital dragnet allowed intelligence analysts to build a "pattern-of-life" for Khamenei, identifying his specific travel habits, security routines, and the exact timing of his attendance at the Saturday morning meeting where he was struck.