Toxic air to cause 160,000 deaths in the UK over the next 10 years: British Heart Foundation

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) has warned that air pollution can become the cause of 1,60,000 deaths in the next ten years.

"In the UK, approximately 40 individuals die daily due to heart and blood circulation problems caused by toxic air throughout the next ten years.

At present, the yearly number of deaths is 11,000 and that figure is anticipated to ascend during the decade," the foundation said.

Air contamination is known to mess breathing up, however, the proof has indicated that it likewise harmfully affects the heart and veins, aggravating existing heart conditions and expanding the danger of cardiovascular failure or stroke.

It has recommended the United Kingdom (UK) to follow the guidelines issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and fulfil them 2030.

UK meets limit set by the European Union (EU) for fine particulate matter pollution which is an annual average of 25μg/m3

Whereas, the limits set by WHO is an annual average of 10μg/m3.

PM2.5 can have a ''extremely detrimental effect to the heart'' can further deteriorate the existing health problems.

''Each day, toxic particles are inhaled by millions of people. These enter the bloodstream and then get stuck there. This leads to an increment in the risk of heart attacks and strokes. The current air quality is below par of what it should be and this is a public health emergency. Appropriate measures have not been taken to tackle this problem'', said the BHF expert.

''It should be ensured that guidelines which are more stern and health-based are incorporated by the law to protect the health of people'', he also added.

Across the United Kingdom, 37 cities persistently display illegal levels of air pollution.