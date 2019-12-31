17 people killed in Kabul due to air pollution

According to Afghanistan's Public Health Ministry, at least 17 people have been killed due to air pollution over the last week.

An anti-pollution campaign was launched on Monday by the ministry. Over 8,800 patients were found to be suffering from respiratory diseases like common cold and lung issues.

Air Visual, an international monitoring organisation, provides regular updates on air pollution. According to them, Kabul has seen hazardous air over the past month.

This spike can be attributed to low-quality fuel being used to keep the infrastructure warm. These include government buildings, wedding halls, houses, etc.

The ministry added that face masks will be distributed among Kabul's local population over the next two weeks.

Yesterday, the ministry ordered shutting down business centres and agencies that rely on poor quality material to ensure heating.

(With inputs from agencies)