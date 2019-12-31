Afghanistan: 11 Taliban terrorists killed in airstrikes

Around eleven Taliban terrorists were killed in airstrikes in the Kandahar province of Afghanistan. According to the Afghan National Army's 205th Corps, ''the foreign air force attacked the centres of militants in Shorawak district in which 11 militants were killed''.

Earlier, on Monday, the Afghan Defence Ministry had announced the death of around 43 Taliban terrorists after military operations were undertaken in the central provinces of Ghazni and Ghor. Additionally, seven terrorists were also arrested.

Rumours of a ceasefire were dispelled after the Taliban announced that they would continue its fight.

The Taliban movement has gained tremendous power in Afghanistan over the last two decades. This has led to Afghanistan becoming a host for militant groups like the al-Qaeda and Islamic State.

Sputnik reported that the Taliban has not commented on the strike yet.

