Tourists in huge numbers stranded at Machu Picchu due to Peru protests

Tourists in huge numbers from across the world are stranded in Machu Picchu as protests escalated in Peru and an emergency was declared across the nation, following former president Pedro Castillo’s dramatic arrest.

The train line, which is the only route to reach the UNESCO World Heritage site, has been sabotaged and blocked off by protesters, which has left around 800 tourists stranded at a mountain’s foot, with their essential supplies dwindling with the passing of time.

Requests for helicopters have been made by the local officials to evacuate tourists, while consular assistance is being provided by the Foreign Office to British nationals in the country.

“Our hotel informed us that they’re going to cut back on food supplies and offer just eggs and coffee until supplies come to town because the markets are running low,” Diane Thao, an American tourist present in Aguas Calientes, said.

Aguas Calientes is the place where the train to Machu Pichu arrives. Meanwhile, Israeli tourist Gale Dut said, "I'm with my kids. For me, it's a problem.”

Another Belgian tourist Walter said that he is unclear about how he is going to return home if he is not able to reach Cusco in time so as to catch a flight to Lima. The only transport service available between the famed Incan temple site and Cusco is the 70-mile train.

Machu Picchu’s mayor appeals for humanitarian help

On Tuesday, trains were suspended as an indefinite strike was called by agrarian and indigenous organisations as part of protests against Castillo’s arrest, which has swept the entire nation.

The Mayor of Machu Picchu Darwin Baca asked the government to provide humanitarian help and appealed for helicopters for the evacuation of tourists. However, tourists are not only stranded in Machu Picchu. In Ollantaytambo, an Australian tourist confirmed that he was trapped along with other Britons and Australians.

They shared photographs of protesters demonstrating on the streets and police riot vehicles deployed on standby.