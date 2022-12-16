Former Peru president Pedro Castillo's jail term extended by 18 months

The prison term of former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo was extended by 18 months as diplomatic tensions deepened with the region’s left-leaning nations that stand against his removal.

The Supreme Court’s judicial panel on Thursday ruled that the former president, who was initially put behind bars for seven days, will remain in prison as investigations into the criminal charges levied against him are being carried out by the prosecutors.

The ruling did not refer to the merits of the accusations of conspiracy and rebellion being faced by the leader, however, a judge leading the panel said that Castillo faced a flight risk after an attempt was made by him to seek asylum at the Mexican embassy in Lima.

All the charges levied against the former president were denied by him as he claimed that he is a lawful president of the country. However, the detention order of Castillo was extended till June 2024.

Meanwhile, Castillo’s supporters and relatives on Thursday protested outside the Barbadillo penitentiary, demanding the ousted leader’s release. The relatives of Castillo visited him on Thursday, after which they informed the media that the leader "is not well".

"His hands started shaking, his face was shaking, and we bought him pills," Castillo's niece Vilma Castillo said while standing outside the jail. The protesters shouted in support of Castillo and slammed interim President Dina Boluarte for her actions and accused her of being a traitor.

Authorities stated that ten protesters, which included mostly teenagers, lost their lives in clashes with police officials. According to rights groups, they were a victim of gunfire.

Meanwhile, highways were blocked, buildings were set on fire and airports were invaded by the demonstrators.

Castillo, who had clinched victory in elections by a narrow margin last year, was removed after lawmakers voted against him just hours after he had ordered the dissolution of the Congress on December 7.