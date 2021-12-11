Tornado in US updates: Storm hits Amazon warehouse in US; Nearly 100 people trapped inside

A storm hit Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois, on Friday with nearly 100 workers trapped inside. Describing it as a "mass casualty incident," the Collinsville Emergency Management Agency worked through the early hours of Saturday to rescue employees at the facility.

At least 100 emergency vehicles were at the scene.

In a statement, Amazon spokesperson Richard Rocha said "the safety and well-being of our employees and partners is our top priority right now. We're assessing the situation and will share additional information when it's available."

My prayers are with the people of Edwardsville tonight, and I've reached out to the mayor to provide any needed state resources.



Our @ILStatePolice and @ReadyIllinois are both coordinating closely with local officials and I will continue to monitor the situation. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) December 11, 2021 ×

According to the reports by AFP, the employees were on the night shift processing orders ahead before the Christmas holidays.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker took to his official Twitter handle as he wrote, "My prayers are with the people of Edwardsville tonight, and I've reached out to the mayor to provide any needed state resources."

He further added that the Illinois State Police and Illinois Emergency Management Agency have been 'coordinating closely' with local officials.

🙏🙏RT @PrestonTVNews: #BREAKING: Multiple first responders and crews now on scene in Edwardsville, Illinois, where workers are trapped, some feared dead, after possible tornado hit an @amazon warehouse, leading to a partial roof collapse. pic.twitter.com/rlwk5T2SFF — KAZ (@kimmiedq) December 11, 2021 ×

Various images and videos that have emerged on social media show the roof being torn off.

Not just Illinois, but several other US states were also affected by the storm. In Arkansas, one person was killed and 20 others were trapped after a tornado struck the Monette Manor nursing home. In Tennessee, at least two people were killed.

(With inputs from agencies)