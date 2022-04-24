Top US officials to visit Kyiv as Russia continues Mariupol push

Amid the war in Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and defence secretary Lloyd Austin are set to visit the country as the Russian invasion enters the third month on Sunday.

The situation in Mariupol continues to be bleak with Russian forces surrounding the city. President Zelensky reiterated that talks with Russia would be withdrawn if Ukrainian troops in Mariupol were killed.

Zelensky also expressed displeasure over UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's proposed visit to Moscow before visiting Kyiv.

Mariupol officials said the evacuation of citizens from the city was "thwarted" by Russians as reports claim airstrikes were carried out around the city.

Meanwhile, a missile hit Odessa located in the strategic Black Sea region killing at least eight people including a three-month-old baby even as Russian forces continued their shelling operations in the eastern Lugansk region.

Russia's defence ministry claimed it had conducted the strike on a weapons depot in Odessa which contained "high-precision and long-range missiles". The ministry claimed it had targeted at least 22 other Ukrainian military sites.

The defence ministry added that missile strikes were also carried out near Ilichiovka and Kramatorsk.

Russia had announced "the second phase of the special operation" with its forces concentrating in the eastern region. President Putin had announced the "special military operation" two months ago against Ukraine on February 24.

