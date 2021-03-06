Top ten world news today: Protests continue in Myanmar, EMA targetted in cyber attack, and more

Protesters string up women's clothes for protection in Myanmar

Protesters in Myanmar have taken to stringing up women's clothing on lines across the streets to slow down police and soldiers because walking beneath them is traditionally considered bad luck for men | READ MORE

Report says Russian, Chinese hackers targetted Europe drug regulator last year

A report on Saturday claimed that a Russian intelligence agency and Chinese spies were behind cyberattacks on the European Medicines Agency (EMA) last year | READ MORE

India vs England, 4th Test: Virat and Co. crush visitors to book a berth in World Test Championship finals

It is India vs New Zealand at the World Test Championship Finals after Virat and Co. defeated England by an innings and 25 runs within three days of the fourth Test sealing a series win by 3-1 | SEE PICS

Senate impasse broken, US Covid relief bill now back on track

The US Senate has broken an impasse on the Covid relief package, setting the $1.9 trillion bill on a likely path to passage | READ MORE

Gender inequality has cost world USD 70 trillion since 1990, report finds

A research team has tabulated the cost of lack of gender diversity and inclusion, and has apparently found out that it will take 257 years to close the gap at the current rate, and not doing this has cost the world a whopping USD 70 trillion since 1990 | READ MORE

Taliban meets with US envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, in Doha

US special envoy to Afghanistan met with the Taliban in Qatar, the insurgents said Saturday | READ MORE

Egypt President visits Sudan with dam diplomacy, security on agenda

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi visited Sudan on Saturday for the first time since the overthrow of former President Omar al-Bashir, as the neighbours push to break a diplomatic deadlock over a giant dam being built by Ethiopia | READ MORE

Germany starts selling new at-home Covid-19 test kits

Germany Saturday started selling new at-home Covid-19 test kits for which people flocked to supermarket chain Aldi to snap them up on the first day | READ MORE

Ivory Coast votes for parliament as Ouattara opponents join forces

Ivory Coast voted on Saturday in a legislative election, with President Alassane Ouattara`s allies facing a combined challenge from opposition parties led by two of his predecessors | READ MORE

Hong Kong poll reforms prevent 'dictatorship of majority': Pro-Beijing leader

Beijing's proposal for Hong Kong electoral reforms could prevent 'dictatorship of the majority', a pro-Beijing Hong Kong lawmaker said, calling people, who want one man one vote 'politically immature' | READ MORE

EU wants access to US produced AstraZeneca vaccines, report says

The European Union is planning to ask the United States to permit the export of millions of doses of AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine | READ MORE